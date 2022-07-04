Tennis-Sinner stays strong to down Alcaraz in fourth-round thriller

Left Menu

Italian Jannik Sinner enjoyed a day to remember on his Centre Court debut as he toppled fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz with a barnstorming 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 win in a battle of the young-guns to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time. On a day when Wimbledon's most famous stage celebrated its centenary, the two youngest players left in the men's draw gave a glimpse of the future with some breathtaking shotmaking that earned them a standing ovation from 15,000 hollering fans.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 00:33 IST
However, during the first two sets there was little indication of the spellbinding drama that would end up unfolding on Centre Court.

On a day when Wimbledon's most famous stage celebrated its centenary, the two youngest players left in the men's draw gave a glimpse of the future with some breathtaking shotmaking that earned them a standing ovation from 15,000 hollering fans. However, during the first two sets there was little indication of the spellbinding drama that would end up unfolding on Centre Court.

The highly-rated Spaniard Alcaraz, who has won a Tour-leading four titles this year, was sucked into a Sinner whirlwind as he lost seven games in a row from 1-1 in the first set. The 19-year-old Spaniard recovered from that setback to deny Sinner two match points in the third-set tiebreak before three more went begging with Alcaraz serving at 5-2 down in the fourth.

But Sinner withstood the barrage of belting winners to finally book his place in the last eight at his sixth attempt when Alcaraz rolled a forehand into the net. The 10th seed will next face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

