Harmanpreet to return in Melbourne Renegades colours in WBBL

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:51 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Image Credit: ANI
India captain Harmapreet Kaur will return in Melbourne Renegades colors for a second season in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) during the eighth edition of the T20 tournament later this year. Harmanpreet, who has represented India in close to 250 matches across all formats, is an all-rounder, renowned for her destructive batting and handy off-spin. The 33-year-old was Renegades' leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the WBBL last year. She scored 406 runs at an average of 58 -- including 18 sixes, the most in the competition -- and also claimed 15 wickets. ''I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades,'' Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the Renegades' website.

''I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that.

''We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully, we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title,'' she added. Batting primarily at number four, Harmanpreet was a match-winner for the Renegades on multiple occasions throughout last season.

''We couldn't be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer,'' Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

''Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball.

"As an experienced player, Harmanpreet's leadership and calm approach under pressure was a huge asset for our team. She was a great fit both on and off the field and really bought into our team environment,'' he said.

''After not being able to play games in Melbourne last season, we know our fans will be thrilled about the prospect of watching Harmanpreet in action in WBBL.''

