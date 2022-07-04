Left Menu

Soccer-Kessie joins Barcelona as free agent after leaving AC Milan

Kessie, who can contribute in attack and defence, has 58 caps for Ivory Coast. Barcelona came second in LaLiga last season, finishing behind rivals Real Madrid.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:08 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan, the LaLiga club announced on Monday. Barcelona said Kessie has signed a contract until June 2026 and his buy-out clause would be set at 500 million euros ($522.80 million).

The 25-year-old left AC Milan at the end of his contract in June after helping the Italian club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season. Kessie, who can contribute in attack and defense, has 58 caps for Ivory Coast.

Barcelona came second in LaLiga last season, finishing behind rivals Real Madrid. ($1 = 0.9564 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

