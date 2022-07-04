India 245 all out, set England 378-run target

India was all out for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Monday, setting England a target of 378 to draw the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for the hosts with a gutsy 66, while first-innings centurion, Rishabh Pant, helped himself to 57.

England captain Ben Stokes claimed excellent figures of 4/33, while there were two wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Matty Potts. On the third day, India grabbed a sizeable first-innings lead of 132 runs after dismissing England for 284.

Resuming the penultimate day at 125 for three, Pujara and Pant could add just 28 runs before the former was dismissed by Broad. The Indians made 416 all out in their first innings.

Brief scores: India: 416 and 245 all out in 81.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57; Ben Stokes 4/33, Stuart Broad 2/58, Matty Potts 2/50) England 1st innings: 284 all out in 61.3 overs.

