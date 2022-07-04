Left Menu

India 245 all out, set England 378-run target

The Indians made 416 all out in their first innings.Brief scores India 416 and 245 all out in 81.5 overs Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57 Ben Stokes 433, Stuart Broad 258, Matty Potts 250 England 1st innings 284 all out in 61.3 overs.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:27 IST
India 245 all out, set England 378-run target
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India was all out for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Monday, setting England a target of 378 to draw the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for the hosts with a gutsy 66, while first-innings centurion, Rishabh Pant, helped himself to 57.

England captain Ben Stokes claimed excellent figures of 4/33, while there were two wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Matty Potts. On the third day, India grabbed a sizeable first-innings lead of 132 runs after dismissing England for 284.

Resuming the penultimate day at 125 for three, Pujara and Pant could add just 28 runs before the former was dismissed by Broad. The Indians made 416 all out in their first innings.

Brief scores: India: 416 and 245 all out in 81.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57; Ben Stokes 4/33, Stuart Broad 2/58, Matty Potts 2/50) England 1st innings: 284 all out in 61.3 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022