HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

Simona Halep, playing on Centre Court for the first time since winning the title in 2019, reached the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-2 victory over world number four Paula Badosa in just under an hour. It is the first time Halep has beaten a top-five player on grass.

Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday 1557 FRITZ EASES PAST KUBLER

American 11th seed Taylor Fritz comfortably defeated Australia's Jason Kubler 6-3 6-1 6-4 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. Fritz, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, will next face either 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal or Botic van de Zandschulp.

1549 KYRGIOS BATTLES PAST NAKASHIMA Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame a shoulder issue to come through his second five-setter at Wimbledon, beating American Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals, where he will play Cristian Garin.

1440 GARIN BEATS DE MINAUR TO REACH QUARTER-FINALS Unseeded Chilean Garin reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time when he came from two sets down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6).

Garin saved two match points in the contest which went on for more than 4-1/2 hours. 1331 RYBAKINA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who is seeded 17th, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5 6-3. Rybakina is only the second Kazakh female player to reach the last eight at the grasscourt major in the Open Era after Yaroslava Shvedova in 2016.

1000 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

