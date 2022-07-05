Wimbledon: Mirza-Pavic pair cruises to mixed doubles semifinals

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals with a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers.

Mirza and Pavic seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over the Canadian-Australian duo in one hour 41 minutes on court 3 on Monday night.

The Indo-Croatian pair will take on the winners of the quarterfinal between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and the second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.

This is Mirza's best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet. Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.

