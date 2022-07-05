Module 2 of AFC Pro Diploma Course gets underway

The second Module of the AFC Pro Diploma Course began on Monday, July 4, 2022, with the participants joining via an online seminar. Module 2 is set to be a 10-day course, with the sessions taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, between 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm IST, and will conclude on July 21, 2022.

Day 1 of the Module saw the participants attend a session on 'Scouting Systems and Recruitment' by Colin Chambers, Education Director, International Professional Scouting Organisation. It was followed by another session on 'Using Emotional Intelligence to Develop a Motivational Culture' by the course's lead instructor Kim Poulsen, who is also head coach at the Tanzania national team. The participants will attend further sessions as Module 2 of the AFC Pro Diploma Course progresses, with eminent speakers like Dan Abrahms, Dr Martin Turner, and Adam Nicholls addressing the attendees. (ANI)

Also Read: Tanzania signs $900 mln railway construction deal with Turkish firm

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)