Soccer-PSG part ways with manager Pochettino

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paris St Germain have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, ending the Argentine's 18-month stint at the French champions even though he had a year left on his contract.

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," PSG said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

