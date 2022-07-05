Left Menu

Soccer-Galtier replaces Pochettino as PSG manager

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:40 IST
Christophe Galtier has been appointed Paris St Germain manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, the Ligue 1 champions' club president Nasser al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday.

Galtier left Nice last month, having guided them to a runner-up finish in the French Cup and a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

