Bumrah blames poor batting in second innings for loss against England

After facing a defeat in the fifth Test against England, India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah blamed poor batting for the loss. A 269-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India in the fifth and final Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

They were able to successfully chase down the target of 378 runs set by India. This win comes after England was bundled out for 284 in the first innings and trailed by 132 runs after India posted 416 in the first innings. India was bundled out for 245 in the third innings of the match. "I won't go that far ahead (of calling himself an all-rounder). That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there," said Bumrah in a post-match presentation.

"If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result," he added. The pacer further praised Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja for their respective knocks, which gave India a strong hand in the first innings.

"Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself and very happy for him. Dravid is always there to guide us and back us," said the pacer. Bumrah was appointed as the skipper of Team India after batter Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19.

"The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience," said Bumrah. With this win, England has levelled the series 2-2, denying India their first series win on English soil since 2007. They have also completed the most successful run chase at Edgbaston. India has also been handed over their first Test loss while defending a total of 350 or more. (ANI)

