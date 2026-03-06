Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England
India's victory against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal was marked by spectacular performances, including Axar Patel's sharp fielding and Jasprit Bumrah's economical bowling. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Patel's versatile game, which filled Ravindra Jadeja's void, and Bumrah's extraordinary bowling ability as crucial to India's success.
In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal, India overcame England with standout performances from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Patel's fielding brilliance was highlighted by a stunning catch to dismiss England's captain, Harry Brook, showcasing his cricketing acumen as recognized by former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He praised Patel for adeptly stepping into Ravindra Jadeja's role and contributing significantly to the team's success.
Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live,' attributed Axar's effectiveness to his improving bowling skills and strategic mindset. Meanwhile, Bumrah's spell of 1/33 in a high-scoring match underscored his exceptional talent, which Gavaskar described as 'once in a century.' Despite the high-pressure game, Bumrah's experience and skill were instrumental in maintaining India's edge.
The match also featured Sanju Samson's commanding 89, along with noteworthy contributions from Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, and others, propelling India to a formidable total. Despite a valiant effort from England, highlighted by Jacob Bethell's counter-attacking century, India managed to clinch the victory, securing their place in the tournament's final.
