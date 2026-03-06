Left Menu

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

India's victory against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal was marked by spectacular performances, including Axar Patel's sharp fielding and Jasprit Bumrah's economical bowling. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Patel's versatile game, which filled Ravindra Jadeja's void, and Bumrah's extraordinary bowling ability as crucial to India's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England
Axar Patel. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal, India overcame England with standout performances from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Patel's fielding brilliance was highlighted by a stunning catch to dismiss England's captain, Harry Brook, showcasing his cricketing acumen as recognized by former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He praised Patel for adeptly stepping into Ravindra Jadeja's role and contributing significantly to the team's success.

Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live,' attributed Axar's effectiveness to his improving bowling skills and strategic mindset. Meanwhile, Bumrah's spell of 1/33 in a high-scoring match underscored his exceptional talent, which Gavaskar described as 'once in a century.' Despite the high-pressure game, Bumrah's experience and skill were instrumental in maintaining India's edge.

The match also featured Sanju Samson's commanding 89, along with noteworthy contributions from Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, and others, propelling India to a formidable total. Despite a valiant effort from England, highlighted by Jacob Bethell's counter-attacking century, India managed to clinch the victory, securing their place in the tournament's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

 Global
3
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

 India
4
PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026