Jasprit Bumrah: The Rise of a Bowling Genius

Priyank Panchal reminisces about Jasprit Bumrah's early days as a feared school cricketer and his evolution into a premier fast bowler. Known for his intense work ethic and mastery of different deliveries, Bumrah continues to be a formidable presence in international cricket, delighting fans and teammates alike.

06-03-2026
As the Indian cricket team prepares for a major ICC match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, former India A captain Priyank Panchal looks back on Jasprit Bumrah's early cricketing days. Renowned for his lethal bouncers during school cricket, Bumrah quickly made a name for himself with his intense bowling style.

Panchal shares insights into Bumrah's progression from school cricket to becoming one of India's greatest fast bowlers. With a relentless work ethic and an ever-expanding arsenal of effective deliveries, Bumrah has managed to keep batsmen guessing and fans awestruck.

Jasprit Bumrah, now 32 with 500 international wickets, remains a pivotal figure in cricket across all formats. Panchal hopes that Bumrah's career continues for many more years, emphasizing the pure joy and excitement the pacer brings to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

