Tennis-Junior Ivanovski ends match with Kyrgios-esque hot dog serve
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:41 IST
Macedonian junior Kalin Ivanovski took a leaf out of the Nick Kyrgios handbook as he finished off his second round boys singles match at Wimbledon with an underarm 'hot dog' serve on Tuesday.
Serving at 6-1 5-2 against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Ivanovski surprised his opponent with the cheeky serve played through his legs -- much to the delight of the crowd.
Ivanovski will take his bag of tricks into a third-round match against eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania.
