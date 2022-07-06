Sports News Roundup: Fans face travel chaos at 150th Open at St Andrews; Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Halep harnesses spirit of 2019 to race into Wimbledon semis

Simona Halep recalls her 2019 Wimbledon final triumph as the perfect match but the message the Romanian sent out after racing into the semi-finals on Wednesday was that she was back to her best and loving it. The 16th seed blasted past American Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-4 in a Centre Court clash that lasted just over an hour to set up a meeting in the last four with Russian-born 17th seeded Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

Cycling-Pogacar impresses in vintage Tour stage as Van Aert retains lead

Tadej Pogacar passed his first Tour de France test with flying colours when he gained time over all his rivals on the cobbled roads in a vintage fifth stage on Wednesday. The two-time defending champion, who was expected to suffer on the 19km of cobbles peppering the 157-km ride from Lille, finished 51 seconds behind stage winner Simon Clarke of Australia but left the overall contenders behind.

David Peterson returns as Mets seek series win over Reds

David Peterson was an expectant father when he turned in one the most effective starts of his young career on Friday. The New York Mets left-hander is now a new dad, and his success in following up an impressive outing may determine if his club can dodge a rare series loss Wednesday night when it faces the host Cincinnati Reds.

Tennis-Rybakina finds her range to set up Halep semi-final

Elena Rybakina recovered from a shaky start to overwhelm Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Wednesday and set up a Wimbledon semi-final with Simona Halep, becoming the first Kazakhstan player to reach the last four of a Grand Slam. Rybakina, the 17th seed, struggled in the first set but then started finding her serving range, at one point taking seven games in a row to secure the second set and put her in control of the third.

Tennis-Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

For almost 45 minutes, Simona Halep handed out a public flogging to a shell-shocked Amanda Anisimova in their Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday. It was getting so bad for Anisimova, her fellow American John McEnroe quipped while commentating: "This is bordering on embarrassing... this will be over in 10 minutes."

Golf-Fans face travel chaos at 150th Open at St Andrews

Spectators attending the 150th Open at St Andrews next week could face travel chaos with organisers urging them not to take trains because of industrial action by local operator ScotRail. "Due to circumstances out of our control, we have no choice but to urge fans to not travel by rail to The Open and to use alternative means of transport to get to and from St Andrews next week," Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said in a statement.

Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

Jake Paul's fight against Briton Tommy Fury set for Madison Square Garden is off after the American YouTube personality-turned-boxer tweeted that he would take on a new opponent. The fight, which had been set for Aug. 6, would have marked Paul's first bout with a professional boxer after producing a 5-0 record against fellow celebrities and former MMA fighters.

Bet on Chet: Thunder rookie Holmgren creates odds shift

Oddsmakers are more than ready to bet on Chet. Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his debut in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday and turned in a performance that caused a shift in Rookie of the Year futures markets.

Soccer-DXC to become Man United's sleeve sponsor, manage digital presence

IT and consulting services provider DXC has signed a deal with Manchester United to become the Premier League club's sleeve sponsor, manage its digital presence and use data analytics to deliver a more personalized experience for fans. The DXC logo will be seen on shirt sleeves of the club's home, away and third kit, for men, women and youth teams for the 2022/23 season.

Motor racing-Albon feeling fine for Austria after Silverstone smash

Williams driver Alex Albon said he felt fine for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after being taken to hospital for checks following a big crash at Silverstone last weekend. The British-born Thai said he was back in the team's simulator on Wednesday after relaxing for a couple of days.

