Left Menu

Soccer-England make winning start in front of record Euro crowd

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 07-07-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 02:25 IST
Soccer-England make winning start in front of record Euro crowd
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman's team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.

Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th but England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst. England's other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and Norway will face each other on Thursday in Southampton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022