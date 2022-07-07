Left Menu

SL vs Ind: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in third ODI

The visitors already have a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 10:11 IST
Chamari Athapaththu and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday. The visitors already have a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier in the second ODI Shafali Verma (71*) had struck a huge 174-run stand with opener Smriti Mandhana (94*) to win the second ODI by ten wickets after bundling SL out for just 173 runs. Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana and Inoka Ranaweera.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh. (ANI)

