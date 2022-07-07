ISL: Denechandra Meitei joins Odisha FC on loan

The Kalinga Warriors have struck a season-long loan deal with Kerala Blasters FC for defender Denechandra Meitei on Wednesday. Born in Manipur, Meitei started playing football at the age of 10 years. After training for several years, he managed to make it into the district team and then the Manipur football team in the youth nationals.

The defender started his professional career with Mohun Bagan A.C. in 2008. A year later, he joined the Sambhalpur Academy in Odisha. After going back to Manipur, he got recommended for a trial at Pune FC. Meitei got selected for the academy. While with the Pune FC academy, he won the I-League U19 twice. The 28-year-old made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC and made his first appearance for the club against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2020-21 season. After a year, Meitei signed a new three-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Meitei has represented India at the U23 level where he played for the Blue Tigers in a tournament held in Bangladesh. The versatile defender, who can also fill in at a defensive midfield position, will add more strength and depth to the OFC backline for the upcoming season. (ANI)

