Left Menu

Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour stage six to take yellow jersey from Van Aert

It was the seventh Tour stage win for the Slovenian, who finished ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu in the 220-km journey from Binche to Longwy. Belgian Van Aert, flanked by Jakob Fuglsang and Quinn Simmons, led the breakaway and the Jumbo–Visma rider put on a remarkable show to open up a gap of two minutes before being swallowed by the peloton with 11km to go.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:31 IST
Cycling-Pogacar wins Tour stage six to take yellow jersey from Van Aert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar stormed to victory in stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday with a late lung-busting effort and snatched the overall leader's yellow jersey from Wout van Aert. It was the seventh Tour stage win for the Slovenian, who finished ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu in the 220-km journey from Binche to Longwy.

Belgian Van Aert, flanked by Jakob Fuglsang and Quinn Simmons, led the breakaway and the Jumbo–Visma rider put on a remarkable show to open up a gap of two minutes before being swallowed by the peloton with 11km to go. But the decision to attack the stage alone proved to be a costly miscalculation as an exhausted Van Aert slid down the peloton after being caught and lost his lead in the general classification.

Friday's stage seven is a 176.5-km ride from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022