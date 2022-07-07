Sports Minister Thakur reviews preparations for Birmingham CWG

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday reviewed India's preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at a Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting here, and said he was happy with the way things are going and hoped for a rich medal haul from the event.

A total of 215 athletes will be representing India at the upcoming CWG. ''The preparation of the athletes is going on in full swing. I am happy that the momentum of training and competition has been enhanced post Olympics and we can hope for continued success post Olympic and Paralympics,'' Thakur said while reviewing the preparations. The MOC meeting was also attended by former long jumper Anju Bobby George, ex-hockey player Viren Rasquinha, table tennis player Monalisa Baruah, Olympic medal winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Trupti Murgunde among others. During the review meeting, various aspects of India's preparation came to the fore. Post the Tokyo Olympics, the Indians athletes have returned to full-fledged training, including at national camps and multiple international exposures and competition. According to Sports Authority of India release, as of now, the central government has helped facilitate 111 exposure trips in disciplines that India will be competing at the Birmingham Games.

