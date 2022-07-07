Left Menu

India opt to bat first against England in first T20I, pacer Arshdeep Singh gets debut

The T20I series will feature three matches

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:25 IST
Arshdeep Singh getting his Indian cap. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the first T20I of the three-match series here at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, gets his maiden Indian cap.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Good pitch, sun is out, better to bat first. I recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding. We are making him (Arshdeep) play, the other guys will have their chance. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, and looks an exciting prospect." England skipper Jos Buttler said at the toss, "A proud day, looking forward to the challenges ahead. Eoin has left the team in a great place and the pressure is on to take it forward. The Test team has been fantastic to watch and hearing people talking so glowingly about it."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

