Left Menu

Baseball-World Baseball Classic to return after two-year postponement

It will mark the fifth installment of the Classic, which will expand to 20 teams for the first time. Pool play will on March 8 in Taiwan and Japan and the championship game will be held at the Miami Marlin's home loanDepot Park on March 21.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:08 IST
Baseball-World Baseball Classic to return after two-year postponement
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Baseball Classic will return in March 2023 after a two-year pandemic postponement with games in Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, tournament organizers said on Thursday. It will mark the fifth installment of the Classic, which will expand to 20 teams for the first time.

Pool play will on March 8 in Taiwan and Japan and the championship game will be held at the Miami Marlin's home loanDepot Park on March 21. The United States won the most recent edition of the tournament in 2017, with Puerto Rico finishing second and Japan third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022