Left Menu

Cricket-Pandya brilliance powers India to win over England in first T20

An inspired all-round show from Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic 50-run win over England in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 08-07-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 02:14 IST
Cricket-Pandya brilliance powers India to win over England in first T20
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An inspired all-round show from Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic 50-run win over England in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. India made a flying start after opting to bat, with Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) taking a liking to the English attack before Pandya (51) chipped in with his maiden fifty in the shortest format and guided India to 198-8.

Things had looked even worse for the hosts with Pandya in full flow but fine death bowling from Tymal Mills (1-35) and Chris Jordan (2-23) dragged them back into the game and kept India under 200. In reply, the touring side got an early boost when Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-10) removed new captain Jos Buttler for nought and Pandya (4-33) got rid of Liam Livingstone (0) and Jason Roy (4) in quick succession to leave England reeling at 33-4.

Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) tried to revive England in the middle overs but both fell to the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal (2-32) as the loss of regular wickets meant the home side were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. The teams head to Edgbaston for the second match of the series on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022