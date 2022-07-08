Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Clinical Rybakina eases past Halep to reach Wimbledon final

There was little in Elena Rybakina's understated celebration - the clenched fist and slow stroll to the net - to suggest she had produced the performance of her life to demolish former champion Simona Halep and reach the Wimbledon final on Thursday. Yet by romping into Saturday's showpiece, her maiden Grand Slam final, with a 6-3 6-3 win that was as clinical as it was brutal, she set up a showdown with Tunisian Ons Jabeur that few would have predicted at the tournament's outset.

Tennis-Double delight as Krawczyk and Skupski retain Wimbledon title

American-British duo Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski clinched their second straight Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday after sweeping aside Australia's Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court. The second seeds edged a close first set and stepped up their game in the second, roaring back from an early break down to win four consecutive games and wrap up victory in an hour and 27 minutes.

Tennis-Djokovic ready to take on crowd and Norrie as Kyrgios awaits

While Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios enjoys a day off following Rafa Nadal's withdrawal, Novak Djokovic will bid to continue his Wimbledon juggernaut against local hope Cameron Norrie in the lone men's semi-final on Friday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios will have four days of rest before he plays his maiden major final against Djokovic or Norrie after his semi-final opponent Nadal was forced to pull out due to an abdominal injury on Thursday.

Exclusive: World Cup stadium stands will be alcohol free under Qatari curbs - source

Qatar's World Cup stadium stands are set to be alcohol-free, with beer sales outside arenas only allowed before and after some matches, a source with knowledge of plans for the soccer tournament said. This year's World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event often associated with beer drinking fans and sponsored by global brewing brands.

Cricket-Pandya brilliance powers India to win over England in first T20

An inspired all-round show from Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic 50-run win over England in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. India made a flying start after opting to bat, with Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) taking a liking to the English attack before Pandya (51) chipped in with his maiden fifty in the shortest format and guided India to 198-8.

Tennis-Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, sends Kyrgios into final

Rafa Nadal's hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard pulled out of his highly-anticipated Wimbledon semi-final showdown against Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain. Nadal won the Australian and French Opens back-to-back this year for the first time in his career and was bidding to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

NBA-Celtics acquiring Brogdon could be 'trade of the summer,' says Green

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said on Thursday the Celtics are poised to be even more dangerous next season after Boston acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Green's Warriors defeated the Celtics last month to win the NBA championship in a series during which Boston did not have a true point guard and struggled with turnovers.

Soccer-Norway ease past Northern Ireland at Women's Euros

Twice champions Norway crushed debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 on Thursday as both teams got their Women's European Championship campaign underway in an entertaining match. Norway, who have twice reached the final since their most recent title in 1993, looked confident throughout the game and took the lead before the 10-minute mark through midfielder Julie Blakstad.

Tennis-Tunisian Jabeur downs Maria to become first Arab in major final

When Ons Jabeur sealed the match point that made her the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon on Thursday all she could think of was rushing over to her vanquished barbecue buddy at the net to give Tatjana Maria the tightest of hugs. While Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali jumped to his feet with raised arms to join 15,000 cheering fans in hailing the first African woman to reach the title match, Jabeur simply smiled as she ended Maria's remarkable run with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory.

Swimming-FINA to investigate after Canadian Harvey says she was drugged

Swimming's global governing body FINA said on Thursday it was in contact with Swimming Canada after Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of this year's World Championships. The 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram that she woke up "completely lost" with "dozens of bruises" on her body after the incident, and was compelled to share her experience as "these situations sadly happen too many times".

