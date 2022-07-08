Left Menu

Government clears camp in Ireland for CWG-bound Indian boxers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:34 IST
Government clears camp in Ireland for CWG-bound Indian boxers
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry has cleared an international training camp for the Indian men's and women's boxing teams in Ireland from July 10 to 24, in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

An 11-member women's squad, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, and a 15-member men's team comprising Amit Panghal will participate in the camp.

The Indian women boxing contingent also includes Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu and Jaismine, besides coaches Bhaskar Chandra Bhatt, Pranamika Borah and Mahavir Singh.

A physiotherapist, masseuse, strength and conditioning expert and sports scientist have also been cleared for the trip.

The men's team consists of eight boxers -- Hussamuddin Mohammed, Shiva Thapa, Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar, apart from Amit.

The government also cleared a six-member support staff including three coaches — Narendera Rana, Lalit Prasad and D.S Yadav -- for the camp.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022