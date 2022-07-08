Left Menu

US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain

United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, the club said Friday.Celta said that De la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain.He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons.

Celta said that De la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain.

He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons. Previously, he had been with Fulham in England's Premier League.

The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 10 appearances for the U.S. national team.

Born in California, De la Torre holds a Spanish passport thanks his Spanish father.

He will join a Celta team that finished 11th in the Spanish league last season. Coached by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, Celta likes to play on the attack and relies on the goals of striker Iago Aspas.

De la Torre will be Celta's second American player ever after Guiseppe Rossi played for the club in 2016-2017.

Celta did not release any financial details of the signing.

