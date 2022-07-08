Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs seal loan move for Lenglet from Barcelona

Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season. He becomes Tottenham's fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:49 IST
Soccer-Spurs seal loan move for Lenglet from Barcelona
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur have signed France central defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 27-year-old made 20 league appearances for the LaLiga side last season, mostly off the bench, as they finished second behind champions Real Madrid.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/july/lenglet-arrives-on-loan. Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season.

He becomes Tottenham's fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth last season, kick off the new campaign with a home game against Southampton on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022