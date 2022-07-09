Olympics-Former LA28 CEO Sykes elected chair of USOPC

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday announced that former Los Angeles 2028 CEO Gene Sykes has been elected to serve as chairman of the board beginning next year.

Sykes, who oversaw the successful bid campaign to bring the Summer Games back to Los Angeles, will replace current chair Susanne Lyons when her term expires. "I am pleased to accept this role and thankful for the confidence placed in me by the board and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic community," Sykes said in a statement.

"I am inspired by the opportunity in front of me and am grateful to Susanne for leaving the organization so well positioned to achieve holistic success – on and off the field of play – as Team USA marches toward Paris 2024, Milan-Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028." Sykes takes over the position at a time when the USOPC is dealing with a bevy of issues including geopolitical tensions with Russia and China, Salt Lake City's bid for the 2030 Winter Games, and potential new rules surrounding transgender athletes.

"This role requires the ability for us to not only work together as partners but to also bring together the viewpoints of our diverse board and sports ecosystem," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "And to help set a course for the organization to serve against its mission of holistically supporting athletes, and growing participation in, and prominence of, Olympic and Paralympic sport in the United States."

Sykes stepped down from his role as CEO of LA28 in December 2018 and is currently a co-chairman at banking and investment firm Goldman Sachs. LA28 chair Casey Wasserman was among those who extended their congratulations to Sykes.

"The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is an integral partner for the LA28 Games, and I look forward to collaborating with Gene over the coming years to celebrate and strengthen the Olympic and Paralympic movement in the U.S.," Wasserman said.

