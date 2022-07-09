Left Menu

Sri Lanka spin bowler takes 6 wickets, Australia out for 364

His figures are the second best by a Sri Lankan debutant in test match cricket with Praveen Jayawickramas six for 92 against Bangladesh last year at the top of the list.Jayasuriya dismissed overnight batsman Alex Carey for 28 on Saturday morning to break the 77-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith and then had Mitchell Starc caught by Kusal Mendis at slip to complete a five-wicket haul.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:01 IST
Sri Lanka spin bowler takes 6 wickets, Australia out for 364
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Left-arm spin bowler Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets for 118 on debut as Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 364 on Saturday and reached 8 for no loss at lunch on day two of the second cricket test.

Steve Smith, who had posted his 28th test century on Friday, finished unbeaten on 145. The Australian vice-captain's vigil lasted for more than six hours in which he faced 272 deliveries and hit 16 boundaries. At lunch Saturday, Dimuth Karunaratne was on 5 and Pathum Nissanka not out 3 in Sri Lanka's reply.

Jayasuriya, who was a late replacement after the Sri Lankan camp was hit by COVID-19, became the sixth Sri Lankan to claim a five-wicket haul or more on debut. His figures are the second-best by a Sri Lankan debutant in test match cricket with Praveen Jayawickrama's six for 92 against Bangladesh last year at the top of the list.

Jayasuriya dismissed overnight batsman Alex Carey for 28 on Saturday morning to break the 77-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith and then had Mitchell Starc caught by Kusal Mendis at slip to complete a five-wicket haul. He claimed his sixth wicket when Nathan Lyon was trapped leg before wicket. Kasun Rajitha, the lone seamer in the attack, dismissed captain Pat Cummins while Maheesh Theekshana had his first test wicket when last man Mitchell Swepson was given out leg before wicket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022