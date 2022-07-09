Left Menu

All is well, says CSK official amid rift rumours with Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja was named the captain of CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:03 IST
All is well, says CSK official amid rift rumours with Ravindra Jadeja
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to CSK's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his social media account - an indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

However, an official from CSK tried to clear the air about the rift rumours and told ANI, " See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong." There have been some reports that claimed that the all-rounder didn't wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni this year on his birthday on social media accounts, which he used to do till last year.

Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as it was impacting his individual performance. Dhoni took back charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury, before returning on the England tour. Slightly over two months ago, the all-rounder ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise.

Despite having a bad 2022 IPL season, Jadeja was brilliant in his comeback match against England. He smashed a ton at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test which was played between July 1 and July 5.Meanwhile, CSK congratulated the all-rounder after the BCCI elected him as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022