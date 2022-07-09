Left Menu

Motor racing-Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in final Austrian practice

Renault-owned Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who left the pits only in the second half of the hour-long session, were an impressive fourth and fifth ahead of Sergio Perez in sixth. The Mexican, Verstappen's team mate, will start the sprint from 13th place after being demoted for exceeding track limits in qualifying.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:39 IST
Motor racing-Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in final Austrian practice
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One's newest winner Carlos Sainz led Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc one-two in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, ahead of Saturday's sprint race. The Spaniard, third on the grid for the 24-lap race behind Red Bull's pole-sitting championship leader Max Verstappen and Leclerc, lapped the scenic Red Bull Ring in one minute 08.610 seconds.

Leclerc was 0.050 slower with Verstappen 0.168 behind. Renault-owned Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who left the pits only in the second half of the hour-long session, were an impressive fourth and fifth ahead of Sergio Perez in sixth.

The Mexican, Verstappen's teammate, will start the sprint from 13th place after being demoted for exceeding track limits in qualifying. Mercedes were back in action after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the final phase of Friday's qualifying, with the team carrying out extensive repairs.

Russell, who emerged from the pits a little over 10 minutes into the session, was seventh quickest. Hamilton, who switched to a spare chassis, was on track with 13 minutes to go and did 14 laps with the ninth fastest time. Russell is set to start the sprint from fourth with his seven-time world champion teammate ninth.

Verstappen leads the standings by 34 points from Perez and is 43 clear of third-placed Leclerc. The Austrian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of the 22-race season. The Dutch 24-year-old, bidding to return Red Bull to the top of the podium after Sainz ended their six-race winning streak with his first win last Sunday at Silverstone, won both races at the first sprint event of the season in Imola.

The format made its debut last year, with qualifying on Friday deciding the grid for a shorter 100km race on Saturday that also offers points. The results on Saturday then set the starting order for Sunday's grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022