Left Menu

Rugby-Better discipline led to historic Wales win says coach Pivac

Wales got four yellow cards and conceded a penalty try in the 32-29 first test loss a week ago but were more disciplined against a much-changed Boks side that spent most of the game in the visitors' half while lacking accuracy to finish them off. There was a yellow card for Alun Wyn Jones for the second week running, though he can feel aggrieved having been unlucky to be penalised for hands in the ruck when they were clearly nowhere near the ball.

Reuters | Bloemfontein | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:29 IST
Rugby-Better discipline led to historic Wales win says coach Pivac
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Wales' improved discipline in defence in their own 22 was key to their first ever away test win over South Africa, coach Wayne Pivac said after their 13-12 victory at the Free State Stadium on Saturday. Wales got four yellow cards and conceded a penalty try in the 32-29 first test loss a week ago but were more disciplined against a much-changed Boks side that spent most of the game in the visitors' half while lacking accuracy to finish them off.

There was a yellow card for Alun Wyn Jones for the second week running, though he can feel aggrieved having been unlucky to be penalised for hands in the ruck when they were clearly nowhere near the ball. "It (Jones' yellow card) was in the same part of the field to last week but the difference was we were more disciplined. We hung in there," Pivac told SkySports.

"It allowed us to stay in the game. We're disappointed we are not 2-0 up. Next week will be a huge challenge, it will make for a good series. It's a big week for us now." The visitors claimed the victory as wing Josh Adams crossed for a try in the corner with two minutes remaining and replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe landed a pressure conversion from the touchline.

Pivac may have a decision to make as to who will start at flyhalf in the series decider in Cape Town next Saturday after captain Dan Biggar left the field injured and will have to be assessed. It allowed Anscombe to have his historic moment. "He (Anscombe) is a quality kicker, I have confidence in him," Pivac said. "He missed one but got the one that mattered. We felt we'd done enough to win it, but it wasn't easy by any stretch."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022