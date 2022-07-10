Cricket-Mathews leads Sri Lanka's charge after Mendis exit

Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka's push for a first-innings lead after Kusal Mendis fell for 85 on day three of the second test against Australia in Galle on Sunday. Replying to Australia's 364, Sri Lanka were 262-3 at lunch, with Mathews on 49, having raised 76 runs with Dinesh Chandimal, who was on 29.

Australia's Nathan Lyon extracted a sharp turn from the track and one of his deliveries spun significantly from outside the off-stump to rap Mendis on his pad. The batsman reviewed the lbw decision but could not get it overturned.

Chandimal attacked soon after his arrival, hitting Lyon to the boundary through cover and followed it by smashing the off-spinner over his head for six. Australia, who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series, blew all three reviews in the morning session itself in their desperation to get into the Sri Lankan middle order.

