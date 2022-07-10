Sri Lanka trails Australia by 102 runs, 3rd day of 2nd test

The second test between Sri Lanka and Australia was evenly poised at lunch Sunday on the third day with Sri Lanka reaching 262 for three in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 364.

Sri Lanka trails by 102 runs but with its most experienced pair in the middle. At the break, Angelo Mathews was not out 49 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 29. The two former captains have added 76 runs for the fourth wicket.

Nathan Lyon took an early wicket for Australia when he trapped Kusal Mendis leg before wicket in the third over of the morning. Mendis made 85 off 161 deliveries with nine fours but managed to add just one run to his overnight score. Off-spinner Lyon was the most threatening bowler and Chandimal took a few chances against him. He hit a cover drive for four dancing down the track and the next ball cleared the ropes over long-off but later on settled down with the field spreading. Mathews, a veteran of 98 test matches, was on the verge of his 38th half-century. With the spinners unable to provide the breakthrough, Australia captain Pat Cummins opted for the second new ball in the 85th over but the Sri Lankans were resilient, showing intent to square the two-match series after losing the first test by 10 wickets.

