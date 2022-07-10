Left Menu

Cricket-Yadav's sparkling ton in vain as England earn consolation win

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant century proved to be in vain as England beat India by 17 runs on Sunday to earn a consolation victory in the Twenty20 series which the touring side won 2-1.

Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 10-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 23:14 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant century proved to be in vain as England beat India by 17 runs on Sunday to earn a consolation victory in the Twenty20 series which the touring side won 2-1. Chasing 216, India made a poor start as they lost Rishabh Pant in the second over before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell for 11 runs each to leave their side in trouble at 31-3, before Yadav took charge at Trent Bridge.

His masterful 117 came off 55 balls and contained 14 fours and six sixes to give India hope but the lower order crumbled and they finished on 198-9 from their 20 overs. Earlier, Dawid Malan hit six fours and five sixes in his 39-ball 77 to put England in a commanding position after they won the toss, before late fireworks by Liam Livingstone helped them pile up 215-7 in 20 overs.

Livingstone's unbeaten 42 from 29 balls proved vital for the hosts, after India won the opening match by 50 runs and completed a 49-run victory on Saturday to clinch the series. The teams next play three one-day internationals starting at The Oval on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

