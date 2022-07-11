Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Wales international Williams from Liverpool

British media reported that Forest paid Liverpool a fee of 16 million pounds ($19.16 million) for Williams, who came up through the Merseyside club's academy and played 33 times for them. The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Fulham, making 14 league appearances as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:07 IST
Soccer-Forest sign Wales international Williams from Liverpool
Representative Image

Nottingham Forest have signed Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Monday. British media reported that Forest paid Liverpool a fee of 16 million pounds ($19.16 million) for Williams, who came up through the Merseyside club's academy and played 33 times for them.

The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Fulham, making 14 league appearances as they sealed the second-tier title and promotion to the Premier League. He has 21 caps for Wales and played in their 1-0 playoff win over Ukraine last month which secured their qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

Williams becomes Forest's sixth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Moussa Niakhate. Forest begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6. ($1 = 0.8351 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022