Soccer-Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Manchester United

Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026," Juventus said in a statement. Pogba was signed by United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of 89 million pounds ($106.32 million) but the four-times Serie A champion won only two trophies with the Premier league club -- the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:15 IST
Paul Pogba Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself on Monday as the France midfielder bid farewell to the Premier League and returned to the Serie A club.

Pogba, who left United when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus that will tie the 29-year-old down with the Turin club until June 2026. "Juventus Football Club announces that it has signed a contract of employment with the player Paul Pogba... Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026," Juventus said in a statement.

Pogba was signed by United in 2016 for a then-world record fee of 89 million pounds ($106.32 million) but the four-time Serie A champion won only two trophies with the Premier League club -- the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season. ($1 = 0.8371 pounds)

