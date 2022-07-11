Soccer-Switzerland cancel training after players show 'gastrointestinal symptoms'
Switzerland canceled their training session on Monday ahead of their Women's European Championship match against Sweden after eight Swiss players and 11 staff members showed "gastrointestinal symptoms".
Switzerland is due to play Sweden, ranked as the second-best team in the world, in their second match of Group C at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Wednesday.
The Swiss drew 2-2 with Portugal in their opening game. They are second in the group, which also includes defending champions Netherlands.
