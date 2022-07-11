Left Menu

Soccer-Switzerland cancel training after players show 'gastrointestinal symptoms'

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:23 IST
Soccer-Switzerland cancel training after players show 'gastrointestinal symptoms'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland canceled their training session on Monday ahead of their Women's European Championship match against Sweden after eight Swiss players and 11 staff members showed "gastrointestinal symptoms".

Switzerland is due to play Sweden, ranked as the second-best team in the world, in their second match of Group C at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The Swiss drew 2-2 with Portugal in their opening game. They are second in the group, which also includes defending champions Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022