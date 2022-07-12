Left Menu

Hertha Berlin winger Richter out for tumor surgery

We hope that he can recover and be back with us as quickly as possible, Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.The 24-year-old Richter is a former Germany Under-21 international who scored six goals in 33 games in his first campaign with Hertha last season after joining from Augsburg in August.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:01 IST
Hertha Berlin winger Richter out for tumor surgery
Marco Richter Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bundesliga winger Marco Richter has been ruled out of Hertha Berlin's preseason training after the club revealed on Tuesday he requires surgery for a testicular tumor.

Hertha said an examination revealed a tumor but that a full diagnosis has yet to be made. The statement came a day after he was named in Hertha's squad for a training camp in England.

"Marco has absolutely all of our support in this situation. We hope that he can recover and be back with us as quickly as possible," Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Richter is a former Germany Under-21 international who scored six goals in 33 games in his first campaign with Hertha last season after joining from Augsburg in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022