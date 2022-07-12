T20 World Cup Qualifier B: USA beat Singapore by 132 runs on Day 2

Team USA continued their winning campaign as they defeated Singapore by a huge 132 runs on the second day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B. USA openers Steven Taylor and Monank Patel were dropped in the first and second overs of the innings respectively and they made the most of the opportunities by laying a solid foundation. At the end of the Powerplay, USA were 72 for none. It was after the Powerplay that Singapore made inroads with the wickets of Monank and Aaron Jones.

Taylor, too, followed suit after contributing a crucial 31-ball 58. However, the fall of wickets did not affect USA's scoring rate with attacking batter Jaskaran Malhotra taking charge. In his 33-ball stay at the crease, he smashed 58 runs, including two fours and four sixes. USA finished at 201/6 - their highest T20I team total. In reply, Saurabh Netravalkar's dream spell ripped Singapore's line-up apart. First, he struck twice on the first two deliveries he bowled and finished the same over with another scalp - a triple-wicket maiden over. In his next over, he added another wicket to his tally. Cameron Stevenson chipped away with one wicket, leaving Singapore teetering at 22/5 by the end of the Powerplay.

The damage was already done as Singapore struggled to fight back, and continued to lose wickets. They were eventually bowled out for 69 in 15.2 overs, with USA securing their second win of the tournament. Netravalkar finished with 5/12 - the best figures in men's T20Is for USA. (ANI)

