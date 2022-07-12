Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks prop Ta'avao suspended for three weeks over red card incident

Ta'avao was sent off in the first half of the match, which All Blacks lost 23-12 in Dunedin, when he clattered head-first into Ireland centre Garry Ringrose's face. World Rugby said the sanction could be reduced to two weeks if Ta'avao completes the governing body's coaching intervention programme.

All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao has been suspended for three weeks after he was shown a red card in their defeat by Ireland at the weekend, World Rugby said on Tuesday. Ta'avao was sent off in the first half of the match, which All Blacks lost 23-12 in Dunedin when he clattered head-first into Ireland centre Garry Ringrose's face.

World Rugby said the sanction could be reduced to two weeks if Ta'avao completes the governing body's coaching intervention program. The All Blacks are due to face Ireland in the series decider on Saturday in Wellington.

