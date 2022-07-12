Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea to begin WSL title defence at home to West Ham

Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title defence by hosting West Ham United, with the new season expected to attract record crowds off the back of the home Women's Euros, the FA said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:57 IST
Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title defence by hosting West Ham United, with the new season expected to attract record crowds off the back of the home Women's Euros, the FA said on Tuesday. Chelsea, who have enjoyed three successive WSL successes, have a challenging start as they will also meet newly promoted Liverpool plus Manchester City in the first three weeks.

First round of games will see the clash of two Women's Champions League qualifiers as City welcome Arsenal, while Manchester United travel to Tottenham Hotspur. The campaign, which is due to kick off on the weekend of Sept. 10-11 following an international window, will feature players who have starred at this month's Euros across almost all of the 12 clubs competing in the 12th season of the league.

