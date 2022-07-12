Soccer-Harder's header gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland

Denmark captain Pernille Harder's second-half header earned them a 1-0 win over Finland in the Women's European Championship on Tuesday to keep their knockout hopes alive. After a lacklustre first half, Denmark got the breakthrough in the 72nd minute when their all-time top-scorer Harder nodded home from a rebound after Karen Holmgaard's header hit the crossbar.

It was attacking midfielder Harder's 69th goal for Denmark, who were runners-up in the 2017 edition of the tournament. Harder went down in the 85th minute after a clash of heads with Finland's Emma Koivisto and went off after receiving treatment.

Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen pulled off a brilliant one-handed save towards the end of the game to block a shot from Jenny-Julia Danielsson from outside the box, as Finland suffered successive defeats. Denmark remain third in Group B on three points after two matches, below Germany and Spain who are due to meet later in London. Finland are bottom without any points.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)