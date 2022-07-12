Left Menu

Soccer-Harder's header gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland

Denmark captain Pernille Harder's second-half header earned them a 1-0 win over Finland in the Women's European Championship on Tuesday to keep their knockout hopes alive. Denmark remain third in Group B on three points after two matches, below Germany and Spain who are due to meet later in London.

Reuters | Milton Keynes | Updated: 12-07-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 23:37 IST
Soccer-Harder's header gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Denmark captain Pernille Harder's second-half header earned them a 1-0 win over Finland in the Women's European Championship on Tuesday to keep their knockout hopes alive. After a lacklustre first half, Denmark got the breakthrough in the 72nd minute when their all-time top-scorer Harder nodded home from a rebound after Karen Holmgaard's header hit the crossbar.

It was attacking midfielder Harder's 69th goal for Denmark, who were runners-up in the 2017 edition of the tournament. Harder went down in the 85th minute after a clash of heads with Finland's Emma Koivisto and went off after receiving treatment.

Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen pulled off a brilliant one-handed save towards the end of the game to block a shot from Jenny-Julia Danielsson from outside the box, as Finland suffered successive defeats. Denmark remain third in Group B on three points after two matches, below Germany and Spain who are due to meet later in London. Finland are bottom without any points.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

 Global
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022