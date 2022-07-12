Soccer-Rooney appointed manager of MLS side DC United
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has been appointed head coach of DC United, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Tuesday. The 36-year-old, who played for DC United between 2018-19, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell during which the English club were marred by financial trouble and relegated to the third tier.
"Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, co-chairmen of DC United. "He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player."
