Soccer-Clinical Germany beat Spain 2-0 to roll into the quarter-finals

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 02:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eight-times women's European champions Germany cruised clinically into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Group B winners with a game to spare on Tuesday after beating Spain 2-0 at Brentford's Community Stadium. Spain, who had hoped for an historic first win over Germany, enjoyed far more of the ball but lacked the final touch against opponents who pressed hard and were quick to seize their chances.

Germany were gifted a goal in the third minute after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, whose attempted clearance went straight to Klara Buehl for her to slot home. Forward Lucia Garcia then had a chance to equalise in the 10th but, after going around keeper Merle Frohms, her shot went into the side netting.

Alexandra Popp, making her first start after striker Lea Schuller tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, doubled the tally for Germany in the 37th with a flicked header off a corner. Frohms made a great fingertip save in the 71st from a Mariona Caldentay volley, her only big moment of the night, and Tabea Wassmuth had the ball in the back of the net in the 81st but was clearly offside.

Both sides had scored four in their opening group games and drew 1-1 on their last meeting in February in the Arnold Clark Cup at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium. The defeat in front of a 16,000-strong crowd left Spain level on three points with Denmark, who beat Finland 1-0 earlier, but ahead on goal difference. Germany have yet to concede a goal and are on maximum points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

