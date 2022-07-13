ISL: Forward Jorge Diaz parts his ways with Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC announced the departure of their forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz from their squad ahead of the new season of the ISL. Diaz began his professional career with the Argentine club Ferro Carril Oeste in 2008. After four years at Ferro, he went on to play for Club Atletico Lanus, helping his team win the 2013 Copa Sudamericana.

Later, Pereyra moved to the Malaysian Super League team Johor Darul Tazim FC, scoring 26 goals in 45 league matches over 3 years. During his stint at Johor Darul Tazim FC, he featured in both AFC Champions League Qualification and AFC Cup. The striker took the centre-stage in attack alongside Alvaro Vazquez and put up some incredible numbers in his debut ISL 2021-22 season, being involved in nine-goal contributions comprising eight goals and one assist across 21 matches.

While an influential asset for the Blasters under Vukomanovic's regime, his void needs to be filled with an identical player who can rekindle the numbers in the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)