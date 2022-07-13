Left Menu

Soccer-Sterling sends farewell message to Man City

The England forward, who played 225 Premier League games for City and scored 91 league goals since joining from Liverpool in 2015, is expected to join Chelsea. "To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years," Sterling said in a statement on Twitter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:52 IST
Soccer-Sterling sends farewell message to Man City
Raheem Sterling Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Raheem Sterling confirmed his departure from Manchester City in an emotional message to the club's fans on Wednesday. The England forward, who played 225 Premier League games for City and scored 91 league goals since joining Liverpool in 2015, is expected to join Chelsea.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years," Sterling said in a statement on Twitter. "To my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with. To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. "And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater."

Sterling won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with City and also reached the Champions League final in 2021, losing to Chelsea. "What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself," he added.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honor to wear the shirt of Manchester City." Sterling, who has one year left on his City contract, did not mention Chelsea in his statement but it has been reported that he has signed personal terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022