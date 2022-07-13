Soccer-Chelsea complete Sterling signing from Manchester City

England forward Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea on a five-year contract from Manchester City, the two Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth up to 50 million pounds ($59.60 million), according to British media reports.

"I've obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I'm really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt," Sterling told https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/sterling-signs-for-chelsea the club website. Sterling becomes Chelsea's first signing under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who officially took over from Russian Roman Abramovich at the end of May.

The 27-year-old played 47 games in all competitions for City last season, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists. ($1 = 0.8390 pounds)

