Left Menu

Pranavi opens with 67 for one-shot lead in 9th leg of WPGT

The 19-year-old Pranavi, a three-time winner this season, led by two over Seher Atwal, who showed a welcome return to form with 1-under 68 at the Par-69 course.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:28 IST
Pranavi opens with 67 for one-shot lead in 9th leg of WPGT
Pranavi Urs in action during 9th leg of WPGT (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pranavi Urs started on a fine note with a 2-under 67 first-round card in the ninth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club. The 19-year-old Pranavi, a three-time winner this season, led by two over Seher Atwal, who showed a welcome return to form with 1-under 68 at the Par-69 course.

Gauri Karhade, a one-time winner on the WPG Tour, who needs to bring in more consistency in her game, was lying third with 2-over 71, while Sneha Singh, a four-time winner while still an amateur and now making her pro debut, carded 3-over 72 to be fourth. Pranavi, who now seems to have recovered almost fully from injuries, had a superb front nine with birdies on fifth, sixth and eighth to be 3-under at the turn. She bogeyed 11th and 13th, but birdies on 14th and 16th made up for that. A bogey on Par-5 17th was followed by a par for 67.

Seher who opened with a bogey on the first hole made amends with a birdie on third and added two more on seventh and eighth. A bogey on the ninth saw her make the turn at 1-under 33. She had a birdie on the 13th but gave that away on the Par-5 17th to finish at 68, one shot behind Pranavi. Gauri Karhade had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey while Sneha had three birdies against six bogeys in her 72.

Four players, amateur Vidhatri Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, Anisha Agarwalla and Shweta Mansingh shot 4-over 73 each to be tied for fifth, while four others, Khushi Khanijau, Afshan Fatima, Disha Kavery and Ananya Datar were T-9th with rounds of 5-over 74 each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global
4
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022