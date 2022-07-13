Left Menu

ISL: Greg Stewart ends his journey with Jamshedpur FC

The Scottish forward delivered one of the best individual performances in the history of the competition as he led Jamshedpur FC to the League Winners' Shield with his silky skills, expert set-piece deliveries and lethal finishing.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:35 IST
ISL: Greg Stewart ends his journey with Jamshedpur FC
Greg Stewart (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Greg Stewart who won the Hero of the League award for his performances in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season has decided to bring down the curtains on his time at Jamshedpur FC after one glorious season. The Scottish forward delivered one of the best individual performances in the history of the competition as he led Jamshedpur FC to the League Winners' Shield with his silky skills, expert set-piece deliveries and lethal finishing.

"Thank you Greg Stewart for your immense contribution to the Men of Steel and your ever-lasting presence on the pitch which got us one step closer to creating history. We wish you the very best for your journey ahead," read the club's statement. Stewart was directly involved in 20 (10 strikes and 10 assists) out of the 43 registered by the Men of Steel this season. In addition to that, he produced 61 shots and 73 crosses, with an average of over 40 passes per match throughout the season.

Jamshedpur FC will have a big void to fill following Stewart's departure and it will be one of the first tasks that new head coach Aidy Boothroyd will have to undertake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

