CSK batter Robin Uthappa and wife Shheethal blessed with baby girl

He took to his Instagram on Thursday and wrote a heartwarming message for his daughter along with a picture.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:05 IST
CSK batter Robin Uthappa and wife Shheethal blessed with baby girl
Robin Uthappa (Photo: Robin Uthappa/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have been blessed with a baby daughter, whom they have named Trinity Thea Uthappa. He took to his Instagram on Thursday and wrote a heartwarming message for his daughter along with a picture. It featured the Indian batter alongside his wife and son.

"With hearts that are full we'd love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We're so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother," Uthappa wrote in the caption along with heart emojis. Uthappa penned that he was grateful they were blessed with a baby daughter as he shared the first glimpses of a newborn child with the world.

After guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their IPL crown in 2021, Robin Uthappa was re-signed by teh franchise ahead of the 2022 season. Uthappa last appeared in an international match in a T20 against Zimbabwe in Harare back in 2015. (ANI)

